The Electoral Commission of Ghana has instituted the queue management system at its registration centres to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus at all its centres.

The commission in a statement signed by Acting Director, Public Affairs at EC, Sylvia Annor said the move will deal with the issue of overcrowding at some Registration Centres in Greater Accra Metropolitan Area.

Following the enthusiasm displayed by the citizenry last week, a number of registration centres in Accra witnessed very high numbers of Applicants, thus resulting in overcrowding at some Centres in the Greater Accra Metropolis.

Under the Queue Management System the first 150 applicants who arrive at the Registration Centres will be provided with numbered chits.

The first half of this number will be served from morning to early afternoon.

The second half will be asked to leave the Centres and return in the afternoon when the registration process for the first batch has been completed.

The Commission believes that this system will go a long way to reduce the long queues and help with the enforcement of social distancing protocols at the Centres.

Read full statement below: