President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver an address on the measures taken to curb the deadly Coronavirus, tonight.

This will be noted as his first address having been inaugurated as the first gentleman of the motherland.

President Akufo-Addo, in his last address two weeks ago, announced the reopening of schools, which took effect Friday, January 15.

Today’s address is expected to tackle provisions made for schools as they welcome students back after a long lockdown-imposed break.

The address will be aired at 8:pm on major news channels across the country.