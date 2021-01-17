Former WBO Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, is causing panic and fear on social media with his latest post.

It is not clear what the young boxer may currently be going through but his post seems all may not be well with him.

In a latest social media activity, his post has come to many as a ‘suicide or depression notice’.

“I wait for the day I take my final breath and bid farewell to the world 🙏🏾… and I hope when that day comes you won’t be sad ❤️❤️❤️, ” he tweeted.

ALSO READ:

His post has generated mixed reactions with many asking if he is alright amid prayers for him.

Others have also encouraged him to keep his head up as always.