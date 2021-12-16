President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to act responsibly during and after the festive season.

He has also reminded citizens to be guided by the surge in COVID-19 cases the country experienced in January and February after “we let our guard down during and after the 2020 Christmas festivities.

“We should be guided by what transpired last Christmas, where there was a sharp spike in the number of COVID infection cases and deaths in the immediate months of January and February 2021. We should avoid the repetition of such a scenario after this year’s Christmas celebration.”

Delivering his 27th address on covid-19 update to the nation on Wednesday, he urged all the safety protocols must strictly be adhered to as people go about their duties.

“Let us choose to live and act responsibly throughout the Christmas festivities, and remember that our actions or inactions will either help to end the pandemic at a much faster rate or continue to spread the virus in the country,” he appealed.