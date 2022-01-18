The Financial and Economic Division of the High Court will on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, make orders regarding the property of Nana Appiah Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Gold dealership firm Menzgold Ghana Limited.

This was after the Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had moved a motion for the property of NAM1 and Menzgold to be auctioned.

In court on Tuesday, January 18, lawyer Abu Issah, for Executive Director of EOCO moved the application for the auctioning of some property of Menzgold and NAM1.

“We have a motion on notice for the discharge of confirmation and further prayer for official auction for the property of respondents (Menzgold) and NAM1,” he said.

MORE:

Moving the application which was filed on November 19, 2021, counsel said, the applicant (EOCO) and other corroborative agencies found out that, the respondents have engaged in money laundering and other serious offences contrary to sections of the EOCO.

The court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, said the orders of the court would be made ready tomorrow, January 19, 2022.

In January 2019, EOCO froze some accounts of the embattled Chief Executive Officer of gold dealership firm, Menzgold.

EOCO also froze some landed property belonging to the CEO and his firms, and then directed all of its regional directors to look out for such assets in the various regions where Menzgold and its related businesses operated.