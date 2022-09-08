An Accra High Court has revoked a power of attorney given to one Mahmoud Abdul Razak which granted him the authority to play a supervisory role over a land on behalf of a businessman named Kofi Brobbey.

The large parcel of land is situated at Opintin-La in the La District Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a document from the High Court, Mr Brobbey has legally terminated the power of attorney by Abdul Razak, thereby the latter, with immediate effect, has no authority, rights and power to the land.

The revocation of the power of attorney was made on August 10, 2022.

“KNOW ALL MEN BY THESE PRESENTS, that the Power of Attorney executed by KOFI BROBBEY (the Principal), which constituted and appointed MAHMOUD ABDUL RAZAK (the Attorney) for purpose set forth in the Power of Attorney dated 18th day of February 2020 in respect of ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL of land…This document acknowledges that I the principal of the Power of Attorney hereby revokes, rescinds and terminates said Power of Attorney and all authority, rights and power thereto effective this date,” part of the document read.

Credit: Ameyaw Adu