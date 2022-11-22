Empire Cement has been restrained from embarking on operations in any part of the country.

The Accra High Court has restrained Empire Cement from continuing with the production of cement at its factory at McCarthy Hill or any other place.

In a ruling Monday morning (November 21, 2022), the court, presided over by Justice William Boampong, put an injunction on the company which will be in force until the final determination of a suit by the McCarthy Hill Residents Association.

Justice Boampong gave the ruling after it upheld an interlocutory application by the association.

According to the court, Empire Cement could not prove that it had the requisite permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).