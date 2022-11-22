Injured Joseph Wollacott will join the Black Stars camp for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper will travel to Doha on Tuesday, November 22, to support the Black Stars in their opening Group H match on Thursday.

He will join the Black Stars two days before the match against the European country.

Wollacott, who was crucial to Ghana’s World Cup qualification but missed out on the World Cup due to injury intends to come over and motivate his colleagues ahead of the opening match.

The Black Stars have trained well since arriving in Qatar and are poised to secure a positive result in what will be the opening match of Group H against the Portuguese opponent.

Ghana, who are making their fourth appearance at the Mundial will later take on South Korea and two-time world champions, Uruguay in the other Group H matches.