The High Court in Accra has ordered banker, Ernest Kwasi Nimako to file his written submissions in his application seeking the dismissal of former National Service Person, Deborah Sayram Adablah’s sexual harassment case within seven days.

The motion filed on May 17, 2023, is primarily asking the Court to strike out the action initiated by the former National Service person, who has alleged among other things sexual harassment.

In January this year, Adablah dragged Mr. Nimako, then Chief Finance Officer (CFO)and First Atlantic Bank to Court.

But, on July 21, 2023, the court cleared the bank’s name for no wrongdoing following a counter application by lawyers of the bank, leaving Mr Nimako as the only defendant in the case.

The court subsequently awarded a cost of GHc6,000 against Adablah who is the Plaintiff while a vehicle which is one of the subject matter in dispute had also been surrendered upon the court’s order.

In Court on Monday, October 16, 2023, lawyers of Kwasi Nimako (Applicant) with this application led by Ama Opoku Amponsah said there were three applications on the court’s docket but they have agreed with the other party that, the application seeking to strike out the suit takes precedence.

Counsel for Deborah Sayram Adablah, the respondent in this application and the plaintiff in the substantive suit led by Mohammed Atta, corroborated the submissions of counsel for the banker.

His Lordship Justice John Bosco Nabarese, now presiding over the case following the transfer of the previous judge Her Ladyship Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu, gave the parties timelines.

The court said, whilst the applicant (Ernest Nimako) is to file his written submissions on or before October 23, lawyers of the former NSS person must also respond within seven days upon service.

Presiding judge Justice Nabarese said, “No excuses would be entertained regarding the time period for filing of parties written submissions.”

The case has been adjourned to October 31 for the Court to fix a date for ruling. Both Ernest Nimako and Deborah Sayram Adablah were present.

The two other applications pending are a Contempt filed on June 6 and another from the Plaintiff challenging orders of the court to have the vehicle in dispute surrendered file on June 16.

Background

Deborah Seyram Adablah’s suit, filed on Monday, January 23, 2023, alleges that Ernest Kwasi Nimako, who she refers to as her “sugar daddy,” made several promises to her. According to the plaintiff, Nimako agreed to buy her the car, pay for her accommodation for three years, provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife, and offer a lump sum to start a business.

The plaintiff claims that although the car was initially registered in Nimako’s name, he later took it back, depriving her of its use after just a year. Additionally, she asserts that Nimako paid for only one year of accommodation, despite promising to cover three years.

The plaintiff is seeking an order from the court directed at the “sugar daddy” to transfer the title of the car into her name, and also give her back the car.

She is also asking the court to order the defendant to pay her the lump sum to enable “her to start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.”

Another relief is for the court to order the “sugar daddy” to pay the outstanding two years’ accommodation as agreed between her and the defendant

Again, she wants the court to order the defendant to pay her medical expenses as a result of a “side effect of a family planning treatment” the defendant told her to do in order not to get pregnant.

ALSO READ: