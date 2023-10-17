Kenyan marathon runner Titus Ekiru has received a 10-year ban for doping and tampering.

One of his positive tests was taken at the Milan Marathon in 2021, which he won in a time of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds. That time would currently rank him the seventh-fastest marathon athlete of all time.

Ekiru also tested positive after winning the Abu Dhabi Marathon on 26 November.

An investigation found the 31-year-old obstructed the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU)’s probe into two adverse analytical findings (AAFs) by using false information and documentation.

His ban begins from the date of his provisional suspension on 28 June 2022 and finishes on 27 June 2032.

Ekiru won at least 10 marathons or half-marathons between 2017 and 2021.

His results on and since 16 May 2021 have been erased and he has been ordered to forfeit all race prizes and money.