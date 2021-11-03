Four family members on Monday perished in a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, Kenya while heading for the burial of their kin in Nakuru.

William Kamau, his wife Jane Njoki, their two daughters Rhoda Njeri and Evelyn Waithira died after the car they were travelling in was involved in a grisly road accident at Njira ya Ngenia near Limuru in Kiambu county.

The four, who hail from Gaturi in Kiharu, Murang’a county, were heading to Nakuru for the burial of their in-law.

According to Anthony Gichaga, a family member, the rest of the family members had already arrived in Nakuru for the burial and were waiting for the four to join them.

Gichatha said they were in constant communication with their parents and the sisters along the journey until his phone call to his father was answered by a police officer at the scene of the accident who told them to report to Tigoni Police Station.

“The rest of the family were already at the burial and the service was underway when we received the tragic news. Some of us were forced to rush back,” Gichatha said.

“We were told they were involved in an accident but we came to learn that they have passed on arrival at the hospital,” he said.

Gichatha said their cousin, who was in the vehicle, survived the accident and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Gichatha, who is a son to the deceased, said they are yet to understand what exactly transpired and want thorough investigations done.

“I would, however, urge drivers to be more careful on the road to avert such accidents. Losing four family members is very devastating,” he said.

Macharia Gichatha, brother to Kamau, said the deaths of their loved ones have overwhelmed and thrown them into confusion.

“We even don’t know where to start in preparing the burial of four family members but with the support from friends we shall manage,” he said.

Gichatha emphasised the need for drivers to be careful while driving to avert such accidents.

“From what we gathered, that Matatu was overtaking another car when it collided head-on with the vehicle which our kin was travelling in and this could have been avoided,” he said.