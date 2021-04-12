Visuals of a couple whose love has been rekindled after 10 years of separation and divorce have got many social media users talking.

The couple of Nigerian descent first got married in 1996 but fell apart over reasons not immediately known.

However, over the weekend they retied the knot to give real meaning to love as husband and wife.

As the popular proverb goes, old firewood catches fire easily, the groom identified as BabaSola Kuti Jnr was optimistic their love is unquenchable.

Mr Kuti took to his Twitter page to share visuals from the ceremony as he testifies of their undying love which started over three decades ago.

His revelation has come as a surprise and inspiration to many tweeps.

Watch the video below: