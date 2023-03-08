A couple has stirred reactions on social media after holding a simple church wedding rather different from the usual.

Identified as Florence Monago and her groom, Mr Boyo, the couple rocked a simple matching t-shirt and trousers to their wedding grounds.

Rather than the elaborate church wedding with bridesmaids and multiple guests, the couple were accompanied by about two persons believed to be close relatives.

The bride wore no wig or makeup, but covered her hair in a simple scarf.

Some photos they shared on social media which have since gone viral captured them inking their union on a certificate.

They sealed the marriage process with a kiss.