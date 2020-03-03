The Kaneshie District Court has committed 10 persons to stand trial at the High Court.

This was after State prosecutors had given the court a summary of the State’s case against them and an overview of the evidence it intends to use against them.

Some of the persons accused of plotting to overthrow government are said to have held discussions on whether or not to kill the President once their plot succeeds.

The magistrate, Eleanor Krakra Burns, in her ruling to commit the accused persons said upon assessing all the evidence put before her, she believes they have questions to answer.

Per the charges leveled against them, which include treason felony, conspiracy to commit treason felony and abetment of treason felony, the accused person are likely to face a panel of three High Court judges who will hear the case.

The accused persons are Dr Frederick Mac Palm, the main accused person, Donya Kafui, aka Ezor, a local weapon manufacturer (blacksmith) from Alavanyo, and Bright Allan and Debrah Ofosu, aka BB, all civilians.

The military officers caught in the alleged coup plot include Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewu, Lance Corporal Seidu Abubakar and one WO II Esther Saan aka Mama Gee of the Military Academy and Training Schools and also a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces, Johannes Zikpi.

Source: Adomonline | Joseph Ackah Blay | Joy News