Head coach of the Black Stars, C.K. Akonnor, has opened up on the future of Besiktas forward, Kevin Prince Boateng ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 32-year-old has not featured for the four-time African champions since 2014.

Boateng was sacked from the camp of the team during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil after failing to comply with the rules and regulations at the camp. It was reported that the former Barcelona forward used unwelcomed words for Kwesi Appiah.

He was subsequently banned from representing the national team again, although it seems this stance has been softened.

Addressing the media after announcing the 23 man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan, the head coach of the senior national male football team, revealed that he has spoken to the former Tottenham forward but he is unwilling to play for the country.

Asked if players such as Kwadwo Asamoah and Kevin Boateng will feature in his plans, he hinted that Asamoah needs to first get fit before being considered while Boateng has no desire to continue playing for Ghana.

“I spoke to Kwadwo Asamoah and he is willing to play. He has been unlucky with injuries and needs to be fully firm first before we can consider him.

“As for Kevin, I spoke to him but I got the sense that he doesn’t want to play for us again,” he said.

Boateng was part of Ghana’s squad that excelled during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.