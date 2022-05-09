Award-winning sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo has slammed the Ghana Football Association [GFA], President, Kurt Okraku after visiting Mohammed Salisu.

Mr. Okraku who has been in Europe visited the Southampton centre back to discuss the possibility of playing for the national team.

According to the ‘Fire-for-Fire’ host, Mr. Okraku’s meeting with Salisu was unwarranted, adding that, such meeting should be the preserve of the national team coach.

“When was the last time the Black Stars won a match, you celebrate things you don’t have to celebrate. Is the FA President the one to call players?”, he quizzed.

GFA boss, Kurt Okraku and Mohammed Salisu

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salisu blamed managers of Ghana football for the decision taken by many foreign-based players not to play for the Black Stars.

Salisu is currently one of the best young players in Europe, having made an impressive start to the season at Southampton.

The former Real Valladolid defender is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] next month and the 2022 World Cup after turning down several call ups, citing personal reasons.