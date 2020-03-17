The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has released newly-manufactured alcohol-based sanitizers into the Ghanaian market.

The university’s timely release comes in the wake of the rising cost of sanitizers in Ghana due to the rise in demand for the product, following the confirmation of coronavirus cases in Ghana.

The Pharmaclean Hand Sanitizers, as the product line is called, come in varied volumes and are produced by the university’s Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The KNUST’s University Relations Officer, Dr Norris Bekoe, exclusively broke the news of the product’s manufacture and release to adomonline.com editor, Joshua Tigo, in a Whatsapp chat.

Dr Bekoe said the sanitizers were yet to hit the open market but were available for bulk order by wholesalers.

KNUST-Manufactured Sanitizers

He gave the unit cost of the products to be between GHS 15 – GHS 25, depending on volume or size.

The KNUST-produced sanitisers have an alcohol content of 70%, meeting the recommended alcohol content by health experts for the fight against the spread of the dreaded convid-19 pandemic.

The KNUST’s release of the product comes a few days after manufacturing companies in Ghana had met the President over the production of the same alcohol-based products.

The release of the product is expected to address the issue of shortage and reduce the abnormal cost of sanitizers in shops across the country.