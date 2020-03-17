A 38-year-old Ghanaian lady, who recently returned from the United Kingdom to Ghana, has reported to the Weija-Gbawe Hospital hospital with symptoms that appear to be COVID-19.

The woman is said to have reported sick after being in the country for 10 days and had a fever with a temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius, chest pains, difficulty in breathing and sore throat. She arrived in the country on March 6.

The victim is being prepared for quarantine awaiting referral and confirmation from the Noguchi Memorial Research Centre.

