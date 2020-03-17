Immigration officials at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, March 16, 2020 barred two Italian nationals from entering Ghana.

The two, according to reports, arrived via an Air France-operated aircraft which landed in Accra.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong, who made this known said the decision was in line with government’s travel advisory following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Last night I think there were two Italians who were coming from the epicentre and as we got the confirmation of the details, even though the aircraft was in the air, we had to make arrangements at the airport to ensure they do not get off the aircraft and they have been returned to their original destination,” he said.

“So although we are yet to hit the 1 pm deadline today, some soft enforcement has already commenced at our ports entry,” he added.

Travel ban

On March, 15, 2020 government announced new travel directives for persons seeking to enter Ghana after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Ghana.