Members of the Coalition of Graduate Unemployed Allied Health Professionals are threatening to quit contact tracing duties if government does not employ them.

The group, made up of public trained health professionals in the fields of disease control, medical records assistants, field technicians and medical laboratory technicians have given a week’s ultimatum for receipt of their appointment letters.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Coalition, Vincent Amponsah Gyamfi, he bemoaned how the Ministry of Health has clandestinely given financial clearance to nurses and midwives for posting without including them at the frontline in the coronavirus fight.

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter with reference number MOH/HR/IT/005 from the Ministry of Health indicating that nurses and midwives have been given financial clearance by the Ministry of Finance, leaving behind Allied Health professionals who heeded calls from the President and the Ghana Health Service to aid in the contact tracing of Covid-19 patients,” the statement said.

Given the circumstance, the group said they were convinced government was taking their leniency to be their weakness hence the resolve to withdraw from the exercise until their postings are confirmed.

