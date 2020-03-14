President Donald Trump has declared Sunday, March 15, 2020 as a National Day of Prayer in United States of America (USA) over the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The president declared the prayer day in a tweet after he announced plans taken to stop the further spread of the virus after declaring a national emergency.

Mr Trump urged citizens to see the prayer as an act of faith and show up in their numbers for the service.

The country has so far recorded about 2,000 cases of Covid-19 43 deaths.

Meanwhile, US has announced the ban of flights from 26 European nations except for returning US citizens as well as United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Read the tweet below: