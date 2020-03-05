American President, Donald Trump has donated $100,000 of his salary towards the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Mr Trump’s gesture was announced by Press Secretary of the White House, Stephanie Grisham in a tweet.

Madam Grisham revealed the donation was Mr Trump’s 2019 fourth quarter salary to an agency in the US, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

She stressed the donation is in fulfilment of the president’s commitment to make sure that Americans are safe.

The deadly virus which emerged in China in the later part of 2019 and is fast spreading to other countries with several death tolls recorded.

The United States has however recorded about 150 cases with 11 deaths confirmed.

