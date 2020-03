Head pastor of The Potter’s House, a non-denominational American megachurch, has cancelled all church activities, gatherings, auxiliary ministries, including Sunday Service and Wednesday Night Bible Service, until further notice due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



In a statement, Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr. popularly known as T. D. Jakes encouraged his church members to take advantage of the church’s online broadcasting services to access the Word of God from the comfort of their home on Sunday, 15 March 2020 at 9 a.m.



The move, according to the international acclaimed Man of God, is to ensure the safety of The Potter’s House family.



The United States as of Friday, 13 March 2020 had surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.



President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday and has banned citizens of 26 European countries with cases of COVID-19 from coming to America.