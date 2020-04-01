The Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA] has said it opposes any decision to cancel the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

Following the directives by the president to ban all social gatherings following the outbreak of Coronavirus, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended all football activities indefinitely as part of the measures to fight the pandemic.

Several calls have been made to call off the season due to the uncertainty about the resumption of the league.

However, Chairman of the GHALCA, Kudjoe Fianoo, says they are calling on the government to help ease the financial burden on the clubs adding that they will oppose any decision to declare the league null and void.

“We are not in normal times because over one and half years, there was no football activities in the country after the ‘Number 12’ video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We were on the verge of getting things done properly with the BringBackTheLove campaign but due to the outbreak of the virus, football has suspended.

“That is the ideal thing to do but as the welfare body of the clubs, we will oppose any decision to cancel the league.

“The president has met various institutions and major decisions were taken. We are also calling on the government to bear with us and provide financial support to the clubs. We met the vice president before the start of the season. That was strategic because we wanted the VAT on matches to be reduced,” he added.

Ghana has recorded 195 cases with five reported cases of deaths.