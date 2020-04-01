A woman, Mari Lee, is the perfect example of how South Africans should treat each other.

Lee took to the #ImStayingHome Facebook group last week to share how she helps those in need.

The beautiful ‘stayer’ revealed that each week, she packs 16 lunches for people who stand at the side of a road near a hardware store with the hope of finding employment.

Each package includes food and a chocolate as a “small treat in tough times.”

Lee captioned her post: “I make 16 lunches once a week for the guys standing at the side of the road near a hardware store hoping to find a job. This time I included a chocolate with each package. I reckoned everyone deserves a small treat in tough times and chocolate is always a good idea.”

Take a look at her post below: