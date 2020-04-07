Coronavirus test results of 7,461 persons out of 15,384 reached through contact tracing has been released.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, 14 out of the 7,461 came out positive.

He disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Why Ghana’s coronavirus cases have risen by 73 new cases [listen]

“So far, we have carried out 7,461 out of 15,384 tests and 14 came out positive.

“We are aggressively conducting second tests for the mandatory quarantine and contact tracing people should not get alarmed when they see the secret count,” he said.

Coronavirus: Greater Accra leads in number of cases nationwide

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo announced in an address on Sunday that the country is expecting the test results of some 15,384 persons this week.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the week will be a critical phase for Ghana in the fight against coronavirus, adding it will determine the future of the country.