Former President Jerry John Rawlings has closed his office until further notice.

A statement copied to Joy News said the closure is due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and is aimed at protecting both staff and visitors alike.

Former President Rawlings indicated that “isolation is key to protecting ourselves from the COVID-19 virus and it is in support of measures taken by the government to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

He urged all Ghanaians to seriously observe the safety measures put in place by the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

