Six persons, including three pastors, have been arrested by the police in Accra for violating the President’s ban on mass gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.



The pastors are Isaac Asare, Founder of Christ the Foundation Holy Spirit Church at Ngleshie Amanfrom, Emmanuel Lord Tetteh, and David Van-Duk, both of Breaking Yolk Church at Klagon.



Also arrested were three owners of two-night clubs at Baastona. They are Nhyiraba Kojo, owner of Nhyira Kojo Pub at Community 18, Francisca Kpodo Uche Joseph and Emmanuel Ihwoma, owners of Octopus Night Clubs at Baastona.



The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



She said on March 23, 2020 at 11 a.m., the Ngleshie Amanfrom District patrol team arrested Pastor Asare who had gathered his congregation worshiping, despite the ban.



DSP Tenge said he was arrested and cautioned for unlawful assembly and causing a nuisance, adding that the suspect had since been granted police enquiry bail to report today.



The police Public Relations Officer said Pastor Tetteh and Pastor Van-Duk were holding church service with more than 50 congregants and were arrested.



She said on March 23, at about 1:30p.m., Baastona police monitoring team arrested Kojo, Francisca and Ihwonma for defying the presidential order and legislative instrument banning mass gatherings.



The Police PRO said the clubs were flooded with people which posed health concern in the wake of COVID-19.



DSP Tenge said the facilities have been closed down and suspects detained.



She cautioned the public to adhere to the directive to ensure public health protected.