Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Ltd has been lauded by the Health Ministry for its continuous support in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Like other corporate firms, the oil marketing company came up with an innovative solution to supporting the fight against Covid-19 by offering to provide free fuel to the National Ambulance Service.

This was to ease the financial burden on the state in fueling ambulances operating in lockdown zones declared by the President.

This support has been critical to the ambulances in evacuating patients from their homes to quarantine centres and hospitals.

The free fuel offer from Puma Energy could not have come at a more opportune time to support these government agencies in such difficult times.

The presence of the novel coronavirus in the country has tested the resolve of the nation at confronting general problems and health challenges, stretching its economy and health system to the brink.

Not only has government had to dig deep into its coffers to come up with various social interventions to cushion the populace against the effects of the pandemic, but it has also had to fall on corporate firms to keep the fight against the virus going.

As the Managing Director of the Puma Energy, Henry Osei, said at a ceremony to present a cheque to the Ministry of Health to cover the cost of the free fuel for the ambulances, “the fight against Covid-19 is a shared responsibility for all.” This is a call-to-action and it is important we all contribute to this unprecedented fight that threatens the very fabric of Ghanaian society.

Indeed, the country’s fight against the dreaded pandemic, like other countries, has been challenging and demanding, bringing enormous pressure on government’s finances. This burden has, however, been lessened by the support and help from individuals and more importantly, corporate Ghana, through donations and outreach programmes like Puma Energy.

About Puma Energy

Puma Energy is a leading global energy business and supplies, stores and distributes petroleum products in 48 countries across six continents. Founded in 1997, Puma Energy has its headquarters in Singapore and Geneva and regional hubs in South Africa, Puerto Rico, Australia and Estonia, and employs over 8,000 people globally.

Puma Energy has a network of 100 storage terminals, more than 3,000 retail sites, and a presence at over 80 airports. Our mission is to energise communities to help drive growth

In Ghana, Puma Energy operates over 83 retail service stations, linking its global supply to local demand. Since 2016, Puma Energy has consistently supplied high quality fuels and lubricants at a very competitive retail price to motorist in Ghana.