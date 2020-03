Rwandan police shot and killed two people who defied lock-down orders imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ:

The two men in their twenties “attempted to tussle with officers,” Rwanda National Police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said by phone Wednesday.

Rwanda began a two-week lock-down on March 22, restricting travel between towns and cities and asking people to stay indoors.

Its measures are among the most stringent in Africa. The East African nation has 40 confirmed Covid-19 cases.