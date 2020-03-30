Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has made a 10-point suggestion to government on how to generate revenue amid the fight against the new coronavirus.

These points, the legislator suggested in a post, if followed, would give the government the financial muscle instead of the administration falling on the heritage fund.

Among others, Mr. Ablakwa suggested a 50 per cent pay cut for all political officeholders.

He also suggested a 60 per cent cut in size of government, that is, Ministers and presidential staffers.

If these and others are done, the outspoken MP says “the heritage fund will most likely be left intact for our children.”

“May the generation that will come after us not be disappointed that we bequeathed them with virtually nothing because we refused to sacrifice and consider other patriotic options in this watershed period of history,” he added.

After listening to the Hon. Finance Minister in Parliament earlier today justify the need to use the heritage fund in the fight against COVID-19, I shall humbly submit that before the Akufo-Addo administration depletes the heritage fund reserved for the next generation, we first consider the following 10 suggestions:

1) 50% pay cut for all political office holders;

2) Reduce by 60% the number of Ministers and Presidential Staffers;

3) Close and realign many of the Ministries which would become redundant after the ministerial downsizing;

4) Lay off all Personal/Special Assistants to Ministers and Presidential Staffers;

5) Suspend all Ex-Gratia payments;

6) Interim closure of at least 50% of our diplomatic missions abroad and recall staff to Accra;

7) Cancel contracts of all consultants in the public sector;

8) Put a freeze on all prestige projects which can wait including the national cathedral, marine drive project, new passport office and the regional coordinating council offices for the six new regions;

9) Suspend the phenomenon of free fuel for the category of public servants who benefit;

10) Repeal all tax waivers granted in recent years for non-essential services and commodities with the view to abolishing the practice moving forward.

If we muster the political will to do these, the heritage fund will most likely be left intact for our children.

May the generation that will come after us not be disappointed that we bequeathed them with virtually nothing because we refused to sacrifice and consider other patriotic options in this watershed period of history.