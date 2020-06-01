President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 10th national address has ended in tears for some Ghanaians who have gotten used to staying home due to the coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo yesterday eased the restrictions on mosques which will take effect from June 5, churches on June 7th and ultimately open schools for final year and university students on June 15.

Places of worships, however, are expected to have a maximum of 100 worshipers who will partake in the hour-long service.

The much anticipated announcement has generated mixed reactions.

The most lamenting category is the students who hinted their desire for education was dashed by the number of months spent at home.

Some questioned why the president will lift the restrictions at the time when the novel virus is at its peak, claimed 36 lives and infected over 8,000 people.

