When they say that age is just a number, they are very right.



While we are always keen to get inspired from Bollywood celebrities in their 50s and 60s, a grandmother from Andhra Pradesh has proved herself to be the newest inspiration for millions of Indians as videos of her singing and swinging standing up have gone viral on the internet.

Not only is the video trending on the internet, but it’s also one of the most positive things you will get to see on social media currently!

The story behind the 76-year-old grandmum

The woman in the video, a septuagenarian, has been identified as Jaya, Brahmanapalle of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

A social media user shared a video of her going around on a play swing like any young person.

“The 76-yr-old Jaya from Brahmanapalle of Anantapur district #AndhraPradesh has fun, the same way her grandchildren enjoy. For some, age is just biological. They remain young at heart,” the user wrote.

Here is the video, if you haven’t seen it yet! Ever since it was shared, the fun video has garnered over 6 lac likes and continues to be shared!

For some, age is just biological. They remain young at heart pic.twitter.com/Nw6t97AlyK — P Pavan (@pavanmirror) May 26, 2020

Comments were flooded with inspiring messages from the young and the old, with many calling the lady as the sole motivation for anyone needing tips to lead a healthy and fit life.

At a time when joint aches and pains become prominent, this grandmother is serving us total fitness goals!

Not just this grandmother, there are a lot of people in their 70s who can be all the inspiration you need to get off the bed and change your lifestyle. Case in point? Milind Soman’s mother, Usha Soman, who at 81 competes in marathons and is extremely fit, just like any young athlete.