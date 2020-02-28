Ghana’s Embassy in Italy has suspended consular services following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus in the country.

Italy has recorded over 300 cases of the disease and 11 deaths. The European nation has put some cities and towns on lockdown in this regard with 11 towns being in Lombardy and Veneto.

Based on this backdrop, a statement from the Embassy said it will not render any service until further notice.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana regrets to inform that due the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Italy, consular services to the general public will be suspended with immediate effect and until further notice. The embassy regrets any inconvenience that this may cause,” the statement said.

