Ghana’s coronavirus cases have shot up to 4,012, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.
However, 20 more persons have recovered bringing the total of recovered patients to 323.
The Greater Accra region still has the highest cases with 3,436 followed by Ashanti and Eastern regions respectively.
However, the death toll remains 18.
Below is the graph shared on the GHS website: