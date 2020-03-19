The District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) has allocated 60 million Ghana cedis for the fight against Covid-19 for the 2020 fiscal year.

A report laid in Parliament revealed the allocation will cater for sanitation and public health campaigns Metropolitan, Municipals and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The money will also be used to procure sanitizers, masks, dustbins, cleaning kits and many others to control the spread of the virus.

The report also revealed the Local Government Ministry has developed an action plan for all MMDAs on how they can help deal with the Corona Virus spread.

The report commended the Administrator of the Common Fund and the Minister for Local Government for being proactive to position the district assemblies to better manage the pandemic.

Parliament is currently approving the formula for the disbursement of the GH₵2.3 billion under the fund for this year.