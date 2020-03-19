Four Military men and five civilians have been arrested by the Kasoa Millennium City Divisional Police Command for allegedly robbing five stone quarries in the Central Region.

The robbers also made away with an unidentified sum of money.

The military officers are WO 1 Odei Nyarko Isaac, WO 1 George Boamah, S/Sgt. Ennid Michael and S/Sgt Aburam Abraham.

Monies retrieved from the suspects

Ransford Awuni Cornelius Akorasse, Nelson Kwesi Rayan Hodogbe, Ben Ajah alias Cliff Buckman, David Amuzu and Ebenezer Annan Quao are the civilians.

According to the police, the robbery occurred at the Executive Stone Quarry at Gomoa Ojobi, Hao Xin stone quarry, Awutu Ofaakor, Pilot stone quarry, Gomoa Ojobi and F/G stone quarry at Awutu Bosom-Abena.

In an interview with Adom News, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong said on 18th March 2020, the manager of Executive Stone quarry reported to the Ojobi District Police Command.

They claimed four military men armed with guns in the accompany of five civilians on board in two Toyota Land cruisers and one Pajero stormed their quarry site and robbed them of cash of ȼ10,000, one IBM laptop computer, one HP Laptop computer, System units, one Money counting machine, one receipt printer, and two security camera decoders.

The vehicles used to carry out the robbery

The items are valued at about ȼ20,000,

DSP Oppong said, a team of police personnel from the Millennium City Divisional Police Command and a team the Kasoa Divisional Police Command pursued and managed to arrest them at Awutu Ofaakor near Kasoa.

After searching the suspects, police said ȼ27,810 retrieved and the above-mentioned items were also found in their cars.

Seth Kofi Adjei|Adom News