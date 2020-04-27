Bechem United boss, Nana Kwasi Darlington, has implored the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to donate part of the FIFA stimulus package to the government.

The country’s football governing body is set to receive $500,000 from FIFA as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to bite hard at football.

The release of the money is set to financially cushion the various federations against challenges they might encounter as a result of the Coronavirus bringing football activities to a standstill.

Following the outbreak of the disease, the Ghana FA had petitioned the government to allocate a portion of its Covid-19 stimulus package to ease their financial burden.

However, Mr Darlington believes the GFA must do a donation to the government to make a statement that they share in the challenges they are encountering at the moment.

According to him, if the FA donates to the government it would convince government to release further funds to the GFA in the future.

“Personally I think there must be a donation to government’s Covid-19 Trust Fund so that they will see that GFA is responsible,” the Bechem United Chief Executive Officer told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“So that it will not portray the picture that we always want to receive. If we allocate even a small amount to them and government notices that we are responsible, then they might even consider topping up the money for us because of our kind gesture.

“I want us to show the government that (we are responsible ), I don’t think it’s something that’s difficult, the Ex-Co will sit down and realise this makes sense so they will pick it up,” he concluded.