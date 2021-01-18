Former Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is cautioning people not to compromise on their safety in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

She revealed that, she lost three close friends to the virus which is currently on the rise in Ghana.

The country’s active case now stands at 1,900 with a death toll of 352 deaths. 33 people are in critical conditions at the intensive care units.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The former Minister took to her Facebook page to urged Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to avert such unfortunate deaths.



“Stay at home if you begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, until you recover. If you develop fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing, seek medical advice promptly,” she wrote on Facebook.

