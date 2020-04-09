Residents of Effutu in Cape Coast in the Central region are protesting over the choice of Effutu Senior High School (SHS) as an isolation centre.

ALSO READ:

This comes after the Ghana Health Service announced the first COVID-19 case in the region.

The Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, announced he has designated some Senior High Schools in the region as isolation centres.

This news has not been received well by residents including some teachers who have vowed to thwart the effort of the Minister.

Based on this backdrop, some agitated residents of Effutu poured onto the street to demonstrate against using their secondary school as an isolation centre for coronavirus.

They claim given the close proximity of the school to town, some recalcitrant patients might escape and endanger all of them.

The residents on Thursday, April 9, 2020 blocked the roads and prevented authorities from getting access to the school.

Joy News’ Central Regional correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko said the police came to the scene to ensure law and order.