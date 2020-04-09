The Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly has closed down the CMB Market indefinitely, as part of efforts to curtail the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

According to a release signed by the Municipal Chief Executive, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, traders of the market have flouted the precautionary measures on numerous occasions, hence the directive to close down the market.

“Our numerous visits to the CMB market revealed the recalcitrant nature of our traders. MUSEC hereby is left with the only option of closing down the market until further notice,” the statement indicated.

He also cautioned traders of all markets in the municipality to trade on a rotational schedule to ensure that the safety measures, particularly social distancing are observed.

Read the full statement below: