The National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has, advised Ghanaians to opt for patriotism instead of partisanship in fighting COVID-19.

Speaking to Adom News, the head of Islam in Ghana urged citizens, to adopt, an attitude, that will foster victory over the pandemic in this era.

“In this era of patriotism over partisanship, whatever we are doing should constitute another opportunity for all of us to reaffirm our commitment with the consolidation of constitutional governance that will also lead to patriotism and national development,” he said in Arabic.

He made the appeal, when the United Progressive Party (UPP), presented some food items to the Chief Imam and his entourage to aid their Ramadan prayers.

He said, he is optimistic, that, with prayers, Ghana, will overcome COVID-19.

The Chief Imam further reiterated that: “In the end, our memory will not be defined by the discomfort of Coronavirus, but the victory of Coronavirus” as interpreted from Arabic.

Items presented by the UPP included rice, milo, milk, bread, water, soft drinks among others.

Chairman of the party, Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah, explained, it would be in the country’s interest for all to eschew partisanship and come together to conquer the pandemic.

He urged all political parties, to come together, to defeat the virus before resuming to their usual political business.

The Chief Imam also assured their [UPP] preparedness and readiness to support the government in each facet of battling the Coronavirus.