Ghana is facing a diplomatic hurdle as it attempts to repatriate Burkinabe and Guinean citizens who tested positive for coronavirus in Tamale, the Northern Region capital.

Northern Region Minister, Salifu Saeed, in an interview with the media disclosed that authorities in Guinea are reluctant to receive eight of their citizens who tested positive for coronavirus in Ghana.

The eight Guineans have been quarantined in Tamale.

“Our headache is that the Guinean authorities are saying they will not agree for us to return them,” the Minister said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Also, two Burkinabes remain in quarantine in Ghana as their home country threaten to return Ghanaians who are critically ill in their country and receiving treatment.

The Northern Region capital, Mr Saeed, said the Foreign Affairs Ministry is treading cautiously on the matter to prevent a diplomatic row.