The Central Assemblies of God Church in Ho was Wednesday evening gutted by fire when some youth of the church were streaming a Facebook live service.

According to witnesses, they saw an air conditioner affixed to the office of the senior pastors on fire a few minutes before 7:00 pm.

ALSO: Coronavirus: Mum, it’s okay for you to go: Nurse helps woman say goodbye to her dying mother (Watch)

They said they called the Fire Service immediately and after about 15 minutes, the fire fighters arrived with a fire tender but had a tough time battling the blaze.

Together with the support of some youth of Ho Ahoe, the fire fighters eventually managed to contain the fire until two additional fire tenders arrived.

A number of offices attached to the church building were damaged by the fire.