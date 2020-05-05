Health authorities in the Northern region say 12 out of 16 Covid-19 patients who are being treated have made full recovery.

Regional Health Director, Dr John Eleeza, in an interaction with the media, from where JoyNews’ Martina Abugri reports, said the recoveries include the seven Guineans who entered the region illegally and tested positive for coronavirus.

Describing the recoveries as good news, Dr Eleeza said, “out of the 16 cases that were reported, one of which escaped, 12 have recovered.”

The region currently has three active cases. One was imported from the Oti Region, Dr Eleeza disclosed.

Once discharged, the Guineans will be kept at a holding facility in Accra and repatriated when borders open at the end of the month.

“With the support of the Regional Minister, we have spoken to Immigration and they have ordered that they are moved to the headquarters were they will he held.”

Dr Eleeza disclosed that the foreigners might be moved from the region today, Tuesday May 5, or Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

He also dispelled rumours that a patient at Wulensi had escaped.

“He has not escaped, he has been moved to a treatment centre.”