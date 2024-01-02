Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has contributed a generous amount of GH₵30,000 in support of Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu, made this announcement during a media briefing held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where the marathon is currently taking place.

The ambitious culinary marathon, spanning from January 1 to 5, 2024, is Chef Failatu’s determined effort to surpass the existing record of 119 hours and 57 minutes set last year by Ireland’s Alan Fisher, who surpassed the renowned Hilda Baci’s record.

As the clock ticks, Failatu, assisted by a deputy chef, is committed to continuously cooking for an impressive 120 hours or more.

Beyond showcasing her passion, skill, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of gastronomy, Chef Failatu aims to promote Ghanaian cuisine on the global stage.

The event has garnered support from various political figures, including Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu, Tamale Central MP Murtala Mohammed, and Minister of State in charge of Finance Dr. Mohammad Amin Adam, all of whom have visited the venue to express their encouragement.

In addition to political figures, notable personalities from the creative arts sector, such as Yaw Dabo, Sherifa Gunu, and Kwabena Kwabena, have also graced the event, captivating attendees with their presence.

