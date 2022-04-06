President of Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has congratulated the Black Princesses following their qualification to their six consecutive appearance to the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup during their visit to Jubilee House on Tuesday, 5th April.

Mr Okraku, during his speech, noted that investment has been an important factor in the development of women’s football in Ghana which has yielded positive results in recent years.

“I’m happy to say that since we took office two years ago, we have placed premium emphasis on the development of Women’s football.”

‘’Because of this investment, we are beginning to see results on the pitch.

“We got YEA to invest in the Women’s game, Decathlon Ghana, ZAZ, Woodin all believing in the way our football Association has been operating.”

He reiterated that the Football Association has been interested in capacity building to close the knowledge gap and adaptation of modern football in the country.

“These continuous investments are beginning to yield results and one of the foremost is the success story of Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies at the WAFU tournament and at the CAF Women’s Champions League through your support.”

The Black Princesses and the Falconets of Nigeria will be Africa’s representatives at the World Cup which is slated for Costa Rica in August 2022.