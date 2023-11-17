It has emerged that famous Nigerian rapper, Oladips who was announced dead is very much alive, and the news of his death is simply one of his usual gimmicks.

Three days ago, Nigerians sympathised with his family over hie sudden demise at the peak of his career.

News of his death was announced by his manager hours after he made a public outcry that he was feeling unwell and subsequently slumped.

However, a latest video leaked on social media captured Oladips alive and having a fun time with his friends in a studio.

This unexpected turn of events ignited a flurry of debates and divided opinions among fans, questioning if he was truly dead or the video is old.

To bring an end to the brouhaha, best friend of Oladips has been forced to blow his cover, confirming that he is indeed alive and had just finished eating rice and turkey.

He further revealed that, Oladis faked his own death with the help of management to create buzz for his upcoming album.

In few days, he is expected to release the album and render an official apology for the expensive joke.