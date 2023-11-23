The National Peace Council is counting on the Police and the various regional security councils to help expedite investigations and mediation on conflicts in Nkwanta, Wenchiki and Kintampo.

Speaking in an interview on the JoyNews’ AM Show on Thursday, November 23, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi said the Council is burdened with about 300 chieftaincy and land litigation cases.

He added that with funding difficulties, it is becoming increasingly difficult to deal with these problems. Hence a need for other security councils to intervene in resolving the conflicts.

“Sometimes we act quietly so the public consistently accuses us that nothing is happening even though we’ve been working. Now, we think that there is the need to change the approach a little bit and be a little proactive in some of the things that we’re doing,” he said.

He added although the Peace Council is working to mitigate the conflicts in the Kintampo, Nkwanta and the other areas, “we must admit that sometimes the issue is above just the work of the council.

“Currently, we call on the IGP and some of the councils to intervene and we are aware that there’ve been some interventions in some of these places.”

About 16 persons have been killed in the three conflict areas in the last seven days. Thirteen died in Nkwanta in the Oti Region and three in Wenchiki in the North East region.

The various security councils have boosted security presence to retain calm.

Meanwhile, in Nkwanta, the business has since slowed in the community following the imposition of a curfew by the Interior Ministry.