Police in Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region are on a manhunt for a Community Police Officer (CPO).

The CPO is being looked for in connection with the alleged stabbing of a civilian to death at Aterchem, a suburb of Dunkwa-on-Offin.

Owusu Boateng is allegedly captured in CCTV footage stabbing 30-year-old Collins Dorman to death on Tuesday at the victim’s residence.

The suspect is said to have had a misunderstanding with a friend of the deceased over electricity bill as the two stay in the same house.

The deceased is said to have sought an amicable solution to the matter by reporting the matter to the superiors of the CPO for redress.

The approach, however, angered the suspect who threatened to “deal” with him for informing his superiors.

The suspect reportedly went to the residence of the deceased where a scuffle ensued, resulting in the stabbing incident, a police source confirmed after obtaining the CCTV camera evidence.

Boateng stabbed Dorman thrice on his neck, back and head, severely injuring him.

Dorman was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Mark Hospital at Dunkwa-on-Offin.

Boateng has since been on the run, the police source said.